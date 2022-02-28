Crash blocks main road through Bideford

A crash has partially blocked a main road through Bideford.

Meddon Street, near Bideford’s Old Town, is partially blocked this afternoon after an incident took place at around 2.30pm.

The crash is believed to be impacting traffic on Meddon Street, between Clovelly Road and Torridge Hill.

Police officers are in attendance and report that traffic is coping well.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.