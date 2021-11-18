Car crashes into side of building in Ilfracombe - Police appeal

A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital in Exeter after his car collided with the side of a building in Ilfracombe.

Police were called just 8pm with reports of single vehicle collision in Ilfracombe on Monday, November 15.

Units attended the scene along with South West Ambulance and Devon Fire and Rescue Service and found that a Jaguar Estate had collided with the side of a building on Fore Street.

The driver is a 67-year-old local man who initially unconscious and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was initially taken to North Devon District Hospital and has since been transferred to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit attended, and the road was closed for a number of hours while an examination of the scene and recovery took place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have been in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage are asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0725 of 15 November.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience during the closure while the scene was investigated.