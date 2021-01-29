Heavy traffic as A39 closed after car overturns near Bideford

Published: 5:12 PM January 29, 2021

The A39 at Bideford was closed on Friday afternoon when a car overturned following a collision with a van - Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

An elderly man in his 90s has been taken to hospital after his car overturned on the A39 near the Torridge Bridge in Bideford following collision with a van.

Police were called at 2.24pm to reports of a car on its side on the A39 near Orchard Hill.

A tweet from police just before 5pm said no one was seriously injured and the road would be opened shortly.

A39 Bideford. Emergency services have been dealing with a two vehicle collision along the A39 Bideford. There was no one seriously injured as a result of this collision and I would like to thank you for your patience. The road will re open shortly. @NorthDevonNews pic.twitter.com/wJsXG4euw9 — Sgt Steve BJ : North Devon RPU : (@Sgt_BJ_DCPolice) January 29, 2021

Two people were reported as being trapped inside the vehicle.

The fire and ambulances services attended.

The road was closed between the Heywood roundabout and Westleigh junction and remained closed at 4.45pm.

There is heavy traffic in the area and on the Old Bridge in Bideford as well as in the town as traffic tries to divert.