Heavy traffic as A39 closed after car overturns near Bideford
Published: 5:12 PM January 29, 2021
- Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police
An elderly man in his 90s has been taken to hospital after his car overturned on the A39 near the Torridge Bridge in Bideford following collision with a van.
Police were called at 2.24pm to reports of a car on its side on the A39 near Orchard Hill.
A tweet from police just before 5pm said no one was seriously injured and the road would be opened shortly.
Two people were reported as being trapped inside the vehicle.
The fire and ambulances services attended.
The road was closed between the Heywood roundabout and Westleigh junction and remained closed at 4.45pm.
There is heavy traffic in the area and on the Old Bridge in Bideford as well as in the town as traffic tries to divert.
