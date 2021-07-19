A361: Crash involving car and lorry blocks Link Road near South Molton

Published: 2:56 PM July 19, 2021

The A361 Link Road is partially blocked near South Molton after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Police report the incident took place at around 2.10pm today (July 19) at the Aller Cross roundabout, near South Molton.

Traffic is reported to be ‘heavy’ in the area and drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.