The work, which involves taking samples at various locations between Filleigh and Portmore started yesterday and will continue today.

Temporary traffic lights will be used while short lane closures are in place for brief periods while the road material samples are taken.

This work will be carried out outside of peak times, with traffic lights only in operation from 9:30am-3:30pm.

The survey work comes after Devon County Council granted planning permission in February for widening of the A361 between Filleigh and Portmore, set to get underway in 2021.

Investigative work is planned to be carried out at different periods for the rest of this year, some of which may have an impact on traffic.

Road surface condition surveys will also be carried out later this spring, which will involve a slow-moving vehicle scanning the road surface for up to three days – but again only between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

The slow speed of the vehicle means that mobile traffic lights will need to control traffic around it.

From late April to late July, surveys will be carried out on the land next to the road.

Surveyors will be working up to the edge of the road and for their safety and the safety of the travelling public, an area at the edge of the traffic lane will be coned off and a speed limit of 40mph will be introduced.

The length of road under these restrictions will be no more than one mile at a time.

Utility services such as water and electricity supplies will be relocated throughout this summer, but it’s not currently thought this will impact on traffic.

Later this year, in the autumn and winter, lots of planting will be undertaken at the side of the road to screen the road from surrounding viewpoints and also to establish ecological habitats.

These planting works will also not impact on road traffic