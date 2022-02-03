Traders enjoying a 50% discount at Barnstaple Pannier Market

All market fees will be half price throughout February at the Barnstaple Pannier Market.

The decision to reduce fees for a month was made with a view to encourage current and new traders back into the market after the Christmas period.

Head of Place, Property and Regeneration, Sarah-Jane Mackenzie-Shapland, says: "Our hope is that by announcing this exciting news we will encourage traders, current and new, into our market a little earlier than they would usually start selling, after the Christmas rush.

"This is also a brilliant opportunity for those looking for an additional retail outlet to trial the market, at a reduced rate. If you know someone who may be interested, please let them know!"

Individuals who would like to trade at the market during February are being asked to get in touch by emailing the market team at pannier.market@northdevon.gov.uk or giving them a call on 01271 379084.