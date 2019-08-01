Wayne Tandy, aged 37, of Wakefield, Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday (August 1). He also admitted possessing a Stanley knife outside the Fever and Boutique club in Queen Street, Barnstaple, on June 28. Robert Yates, prosecuting, said the offence which he has admitted has a sentence guideline of six years, less credit for guilty plea. Recorder Mr Timothy Kenefick adjourned sentence and ordered a psychiatric report to assess Tandy's dangerousness. He said: