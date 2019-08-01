Wayne Tandy, aged 37, of Wakefield, Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday (August 1).

He also admitted possessing a Stanley knife outside the Fever and Boutique club in Queen Street, Barnstaple, on June 28.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, said the offence which he has admitted has a sentence guideline of six years, less credit for guilty plea.

Recorder Mr Timothy Kenefick adjourned sentence and ordered a psychiatric report to assess Tandy's dangerousness.

He said: "This is a very serious offence which came within a centimetre if not millimetres of being much more serious. The defendant has a number of previous convictions for relevant offences and I shall need an assessment of dangerousness."

Tandy was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in September.