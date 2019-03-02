The event has been organised by the British Red Cross Shop in the town and will also be showcased by the newly-refurbished Town Hall, which is now licensed for weddings.

Volunteer Jenny Baker suggested the event after being involved with something similar at Barnstaple Hospice Shop – and since the Torrington shop had lots of wedding dresses, it seemed a good idea.

There will be more than 200 dresses, for brides and bridesmaids, plus mother of the bride outfits and even groom suits too.

Torrington businesses have embraced the idea, with many signing up for the event and putting out wedding displays in their windows.

North Devon Wedding Network is taking part, with numerous Torrington suppliers offering everything the happy couple might need, from hair and make up to honeymoon opportunities.

Beautiful wedding cars will be on station outside the hall as well.

The fair is open from 10am to 4pm on both days and it is hoped it might become an annual event.