The hall officially opened its doors on March 30, having been restored to its former glory.

Richard Rumbold, chairman of Great Torrington Building’s Preservation Trust said: “This is a truly momentous occasion for our town.

“The Great Torrington Town & Community Hall belongs to the people of Torrington and I firmly believe the fully refurbished town hall will improve the viability of the town and increase footfall, much needed in our current economic climate and provide the opportunities for visitors to come to the town and enjoy many of the local events we will be holding over the coming months.

“A number of local residents have told me about their memories of the tea dances, court hearings, wedding receptions and other civic events which used to take place over 60 years ago and are looking forward to using the facility again.

Lord and Lady Clinton with Richard Rumbold.

“This is an exciting time for the people of Torrington and with the creation of three part-time jobs we aim to create a sustainable business for future generations in Torrington and surrounding parishes to use and enjoy.”

The project was carried out thanks to the efforts of David Tithecott from Trewin Design Architects in Holsworthy and Westcountry Maintenance Services Ltd in Bideford.

A VIP event was held the day before the opening with those in attendancing including Lord and Lady Clinton, representatives from The Big Lottery Community Fund, Leader5 The Alms House and Townlands Trust, Torrington Town Council, Torridge District Council, Devon County Council, The Coastal Recycling Community Fund and Torrington Rotary.

On March 16 Great Torrington Cavaliers held a black-tie event to test out the facilities prior to the official opening.

Event organiser and Cavalier Steve Blake said: “We were immensely proud and excited to celebrate the first event in our newly refurbished town hall.

“This was also a tremendous opportunity for the Cavaliers in the build-up to our next big bonfire project, The Mayflower, which will be burned on the August Bank Holiday 2020.

“We have already booked the town and community hall for next year and are looking forward to celebrating the culmination of our three-year bonfire project in such a wonderful historic building.”