A new gateway and steps from Great Torrington Town Council’s Jubilee Wood and a restored bridge over Common Lake Stream have made the new route possible and it is already proving popular with walkers.

The gate was built at Torrington’s Men’s Shed and the surrounding area has been planted up with trees and shrubs by the school. Al Mitchell, the Commons Conservators’ head ranger, led the team restoring the bridge.

Jubilee Wood can be accessed from the bottom of School Lane and from Trafalgar Drive; the bridge is adjacent to Barmaid’s Path on the Commons.

It was officially opened by the mayor, Councillor Keeley Allin, who said: “They have been projects that have been going on for a while and it was lovely to see them finished and to thank those that have worked so hard. “We have such beautiful surroundings here in Great Torrington and we are extremely lucky to have so many people who work to keep it protected, safe and always looking its best.”