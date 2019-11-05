Torrington's display of knitted poppies was unveiled on Saturday. Torrington's display of knitted poppies was unveiled on Saturday.

The striking remembrance display adorns the entrance to the town hall and the undercroft area inside.

Poppies of red, white, purple and black have been knitted and crocheted by the town's Knit and Natter club, which meets every Wednesday at the town hall.

People of all ages have taken part, with schools, clubs and care homes all contributing to the project, whether it was by knitting a poppy themselves or crafting something to display.

The display was unveiled in a special ceremony, which was attended by Royal British Legion county chairman Kevin Jeffery.

Torrington's display of knitted poppies was unveiled on Saturday. Torrington's display of knitted poppies was unveiled on Saturday.

The mayor of Torrington, Councillor Keeley Allin, said: "This started as quite a small project and it has just taken off.

"Everyone involved has done such an amazing job to remember the sacrifices that have been made for us. I think it is lovely."

Torrington's display of knitted poppies was unveiled on Saturday. Torrington's display of knitted poppies was unveiled on Saturday.