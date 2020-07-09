Officers carrying out a search warrant on June 4 found power drills, circular saws, chainsaws, disc cutters, torque tester, petrol blowers, battery chargers and a tool box that appears to be hand-made, among other things.

It is suspected the tools are likely to have come from recent thefts in the area.

Some of the tools discovered are distinctively marked and police would like to reunite as many of them as possible with their owners.

Two people were arrested and remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you have had any tools stolen, officers would like to hear from you. Call 101, quoting reference CR/027202/20, or email crime prevention officer Kim Foster on Kim.foster@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk .

For crime prevention advice on tool theft, visit https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/advice/your-business/tools-at-risk .

Tool theft prevention advice

* Do the basics, keep the van locked at all times, even if unattended for just a few moments and if possible, remove tools overnight.

* Upgrade the security on your van and fit an independent alarm. Don’t rely on the factory fitted alarm. Select one accredited by ‘Thatcham’ and always use it or contact your local dealership for advice and information on the latest available security upgrades. www.thatcham.org .

* Consider installing a monitoring system in your van to alert you to intruders such as The uWatch Cube.

* Fit additional locks on your van doors as some manufacturer’s locks can be picked, which will also disable the alarm.

* Fit a quality tool chest in your van and secure it with a padlock such as the police reccommended www.soldsecure.com .

* Mark your tools so that they are easily identifiable as belonging to you. Here are some suggestions how: Engraving – engrave your name, telephone number, house number and postcode. Forensic marking – use a forensic marking kit such as www.selectadna.co.uk or www.smartwater.com .

* Keep an up to date list of your tools, including photographs and serial numbers, registered on www.immobilise.com – a free register of possessions and their owners. This will help all UK police forces trace owners if the property is recovered.