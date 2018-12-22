The proposals would see the Post Office relocate from 7 High Street to Gilletts Spar at 13 High Street.

It would be a new-style local branch with Post Office service provided from two open-plan counters alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

Opening hours would be Monday - Sunday: 8am – 8pm, which is an extra 52 hours a week on top of its current opening hours.

The branch would open significantly earlier and would close later every day.

A consultation is being held on the move, with interested parties able to comment until January 25.

Share your views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 203519.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone on 03452 66 01 15.