The festival takes place on the weekend of September 13 and 14 in Great Torrington.

On Friday, September 13 the first headliner, internationally renowned classical pianist Trefor Smith, will perform from 7.30pm at St Michael and all Angels Parish Church. No tickets are needed for the concert, but there will be a silent collection.

The second headline act is Tankus the Henge, on Saturday September 14 at 8.30pm start in the Plough. Tankus the Henge will be joined by Shrug (Jacob Terry) and Stellar Fox to make a fabulous line up. Tickets are £7 and can be bought from the venue.

The third headline act is local folk stars Nick Wyke and Becki Driscoll who will also be performing on Saturday at 7pm St Michael and all Angels Parish Church. This will also have a silent collection.

During the day, Nick and Becki will be running a workshop. See Torrington Festival's Facebook page nearer the time for how to book.

On Saturday the festival will kick off in the Town Square at midday, opened by the deputy mayor of Great Torrington.

Musical acts will include the Shanty Singers, Gilberries, Genevieve Andrews, Jacob Terry (Shrug) and Yazzy, various busker acts and local performers. Elsewhere there will be morris dancers, face painting, circus skills, stilt walking, art and photography displays.

The Burton Art Gallery will bring its horse box for activities for children and local potter Harry Juniper who will be giving a talk in the town hall. Local archaeologist Emily Wapshott will lead a heritage walk and talk in and from the parish church.

In the library, Dave Clinch will lead a children's music and storytelling session.

Stalls in the Town Square will include the air ambulance, Alex Manoj Street Food, Tarka Valley Railway, Burton Art Gallery, Berry's Castle, Sophie Butler Candy Floss, climate change, Tony and Kay Food, Nico's ice-cream and Ray's Utility Warehouse

If you have any questions, please contact Cathrine Simmons on cathrinesimmons@hotmail.co.uk or visit the festival's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TorringtonFestival