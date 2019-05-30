Councillor Keeley Allin was officially installed into her new office at the town council's annual Mayor Making last night Wednesday, May 29).

The 22-year-old might be one of the youngest ever to hold the position of mayor, but she is not lacking town council experience and has been involved with it from a very young age.

She became a councillor aged 18 in 2015, but even before that at age 12 she served as mayor's consort - the youngest ever in the country - for her mum Sue Mills.

While she was a student at Great Torrington School, Cllr Allin sat on the School Council and was a senior leader in year 11.

So far, her proudest achievement as a councillor are setting up the Town Tidy initiative, which sees everyone come together to tidy the town up before big events such as Mayfair, and being part of a group that has worked hard to get a youth club back into the town.

She said: "As mayor of Great Torrington I am very much looking forward to a busy year ahead, with my diary already filling up!

"I have set up a Facebook page (Great Torrington Mayor's Blog) where I will keep everyone updated and will continue to contribute to The Crier with the monthly 'Mayors News' article.

"My main aims for my year are to encourage everyone in the town to take pride in our beautiful town - we live in such a picturesque area and we should all be doing our bit to show it off to its very best.

"I also want to help our local businesses and help to increase footfall in the town. We have lots of lovely independent shops and we need to shout about this. We also have our lovely Pannier Market and our brand new town hall, which I look forward to seeing being used for a range of events. "

Cllr Allin has nominated First Torrington Scouts and Torrington Police Amateur Boxing Club as her chosen charities for the year.

The mayor making ceremony saw outgoing mayor Di Davey present the Mayor's Good Citizen Award to Mark and Liz Duffy from Duffy's Home Hardware, in recognition of the work they have done to support the community of Great Torrington by installing an ATM in their shop after all the bank branches closed.

Mrs Davey also presented her chosen charities The Memory café and North Devon Hospice, with cheques for £2,319 each.

The council's The Howe Plate Award for local public service was presented to Dave Squire for all of his horticultural work across the community.

He has transformed the Secret Memorial Garden and brought a dedicated group of volunteers together, plus members of Torrington in Bloom and his latest project is the renovation of the physic garden at the Café at 1646.

Mr Squire has managed many other areas of the town exceptionally well, engaging Rosemoor with the renovation work. Currently, a project to renovate Rack Park is underway.

Pastor Tim Gilbert was welcomed as the Mayor's Chaplain for the year. The council would also like to thank Reverend Peter Bevan for his over the past two years.

Finally, Command Sergeant Major Jimmy Birch was thanked for his service as mayor's cadet for the outgoing mayor and Corporal Holly Rice-Smith was welcomed as the mayor's cadet for this year.

The youngest mayor ever in the UK was Terence Smith, who became mayor of Goole in 2016, aged 19-years-old.