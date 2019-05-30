Councillor Keeley Allin was officially installed into her new office at the town council's annual Mayor Making last night Wednesday, May 29). The 22-year-old might be one of the youngest ever to hold the position of mayor, but she is not lacking town council experience and has been involved with it from a very young age. She became a councillor aged 18 in 2015, but even before that at age 12 she served as mayor's consort - the youngest ever in the country - for her mum Sue Mills. While she was a student at Great Torrington School, Cllr Allin sat on the School Council and was a senior leader in year 11. So far, her proudest achievement as a councillor are setting up the Town Tidy initiative, which sees everyone come together to tidy the town up before big events such as Mayfair, and being part of a group that has worked hard to get a youth club back into the town. She said: