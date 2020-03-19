The town’s showpiece event was set to take place on Thursday, May 7, with the carnival two days later.

But organisers have made the decision to postpone to a tentative date of July 9 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and guidelines from the Government, and have warned this still may not be possible or that the event may need to be scaled down.

Councillor Keeley Allin, mayor of Torrington and chairman of the Great Torrington Mayfair and Carnival Committee, said safety had to come first.

She said: “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that, in light of the guidelines issued by the Government...Great Torrington Mayfair and Carnival Committee have decided to postpone the Mayfair celebrations on May 7, 2020.

“This was a huge decision to make and one that was not taken lightly. However, safety must come first.

“We recognise that Mayfair holds a special place in the life of Great Torrington. We will continue to discuss any future plans with the two local schools.”