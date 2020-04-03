The town’s showpiece event had been tentatively pushed back to July from its initial date of May 7 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers have now made the decision to cancel the 2020 event, saying it was ‘not a feasible option’.

Councillor Keeley Allin, mayor of Torrington and chairman of the Great Torrington Mayfair and Carnival Committee, said: “It is with careful reconsideration and deep sadness that, in light of more recent developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to cancel Mayfair and the carnival 2020.

“Please be assured this was no an easy step to take, crucially however, safety must come first.

“We want to thank everyone for your understanding in this incredibly difficult and unprecedented time.”

There are still hopes that a scaled-down event for the children who would be involved may be able to take place later in the year.