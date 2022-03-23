Knitting needles are clicking and crochet hooks hooking as the townsfolk of Torrington ensure their town is fit for a Queen in the lead up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Inspired by an idea from local legend, Jenny Heddon, to decorate the town with knitted, crocheted and stitched bunting and supported by a grant from the Devon Community Foundation the project is already gaining momentum with schools, community groups and shop-keepers - everyone is so keen to get involved!

Staff from Webbers Estate Agency Torrington - Credit: Devon Community Foundation

Rose Purcell, who set up the weekly knit and natter group at Torrington Town Hall is thrilled the project is proving so popular already and says, ‘The lovely ladies in our Town Hall knit and natter group are also knitting a display depicting all of the Royal family, including the Queen’s corgi dogs and this will be unveiled at the Town Hall in time for the Jubilee celebrations in June.’

Sandra Crawley, Chair, of the Trustees of Torrington Town & Community Hall believes the bunting project is a fantastic idea - and is such a fun way of getting the community to come together for a truly memorable Jubilee celebration. ‘All the ladies at our Town Hall knit and natter group are the driving force behind the project; they are quite a force to be reckoned with when they have an idea!. They have such a proven track record with their amazing previous projects - town poppy display, Twelve Days of Christmas and last year’s Mayfair display. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the Town decked in red, white, blue, purple and silver bunting, it’s going to look fabulous.’

Pam and Dave Petherbridge with daughter Sarah - Credit: Devon Community Foundation





Funding from the Devon Community Foundation project will go towards buying knitting packs for people to get involved. If you can’t knit, crochet or sew there is time to learn as ladies from the knit and natter group will be holding workshops for absolute beginners on Mondays March 28 and April 11, at 4pm at the Town Hall…… and there will be tea & cake …..so do come along and help knit your community together.