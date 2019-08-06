Margaret Elizabeth Noble was given the name Sister Nivedita which means 'dedicated to god' after her work in India where she spent her time campaigning for India's freedom movement. She died in Darjeeling in 1911 aged 44 and her ashes were returned to Great Torrington where they were interred in the family grave. Her statue was unveiled on July 27 to mark the 150th anniversary of her birth at a ceremony attended by Great Torrington town and district councillors as well as Indian dignitaries, including Swami Sarvasthananda from the Ramakrishna Mission in London. Torridge district councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin said: