The University of Liverpool study analysed lifestyle and environmental measures to put Torrington top, while Soho in London came out as the unhealthiest. The research looked at factors such as levels of air pollution, access to fast food outlets or pubs, and proximity to health services including GPs, and parks or recreational spaces. Boffins found Torrington has low levels of pollution, good access to parks and green space, few retail outlets that 'may encourage poor health-related behaviours' and good access to health services. The other 10 healthiest places to live are all located in Scotland. Great Torrington ,mayor Keeley Allin said: