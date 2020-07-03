Jo Treml started her hairdressing career 32 years ago at Ian’s Hair at the age of 14, and has worked at the salon ever since.

With owner Ian Baker retiring after 42 years, Jo has taken ownership of the salon in the Square which reopens as JoJo’s on Saturday (July 4).

Jo had been set to take over the business in April only for the coronavirus pandemic to put the move on hold.

Jo said: “I always thought Ian would be there forever. We joked that I would take over when I reached 25 years here – and now seven years down the line we are actually here.

“I wish Ian all the best in his retirement and I hope he enjoys himself.”

As well as some new signage, JoJo’s has been working toward the new Government guidance in time for reopening, which has meant a few changes.

“Things are slightly different with everything that’s going on as we’ve always had a lot of walk-ins and now we’re only allowed to do appointments.

“We usually have three members of staff but with our size we can only have two in and we can’t have people waiting. We’re getting around all the work though, and we’re fully booked for the next two months.”