Torrington gears up for North Devon’s BIGGEST EVER Table Top Sale

Published: 1:00 PM June 18, 2021

Torrington residents are looking forward to welcoming tourists and North Devonians to join them on Saturday, August 28, to celebrate the burning of Torrington Cavalier’s Mayflower ship which has taken almost four years to build.

Visitors and locals will also be able to mooch and browse through a treasure hoard from the host of table top sales which will be on display throughout the town.

Street Deals Table Top Sale is the brainchild of local woman Linda Smithson, whose husband Stuart is a founding member of the Torrington Cavaliers, and already the townsfolk are rallying together to ensure the success of this exciting new event with a view to establishing it as annual event in Torrington’s calendar of events.

Linda said: “Torrington Street Deals will be loosely based on the hugely popular French Brocante Flea market concept. The event will create a lively atmosphere throughout our Town linking buyers and sellers together.

“This event will also entice visitors to our Town which will in turn have a positive impact on the Town’s retailers. It is hoped to turn the event into an annual event which will run over a weekend.”

You may also want to watch:

Anne Tattersall, business development manager for Torrington Town and Community Hall was thrilled when Linda approached her and asked if the Town Hall would spearhead the Street Deal’s event.

Anne said: “This event will be a fantastic way to inject our community with a harmonious social buzz and get the townsfolk an opportunity to make some extra cash.”

The event which is sponsored by Torridge District Councillors, Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Chris Bright and Margaret Brown is already bringing the town together and Anne is thrilled with the response to date.

“Various individuals and community groups have already come forward to deliver promotional flyers and table top booking forms to every resident in Torrington and the take up has been overwhelming,” added Anne.

“Please help us make this a successful event for all. If you have not received a promotional flyer and booking form, please let us know and we can pop one through your door.”

Once everyone has registered their interest by Monday, July 5, the Town Hall will design and print a map of all the streets involved in Street Deals so people can see at a glance where the best places are to bag themselves a bargain.

If anyone from outside of Torrington would like to participate in North Devon’s BIGGEST Table Top Sale, pitches are available and they should contact Anne Tattersall on 0797 1696192.