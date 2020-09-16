Ruth Walter celebrated her centenary with small groups of family and friends throughout the day.

Joining the celebrations was Ruth’s daughter Yvonne Matthews, 75, grandson Jason Matthews, 45, great granddaughter Jessica Matthews, 28, and the latest addition to the family – one-month-old great great granddaughter Wednesday Matthews.

Yvonne said small groups attended in intervals to ensure the day could be celebrated in accordance with coronavirus advice.

She added: “Some of her elderly family friends came for lunch supported by a family member and we are so grateful to them all for the effort they made.

Jessica Matthews. James Matthews, Yvonne Matthews, Ruth Walter and Wednesday Matthews. Jessica Matthews. James Matthews, Yvonne Matthews, Ruth Walter and Wednesday Matthews.

“Our local family and friends came with amazing cakes and cards. The highlight of the morning had to be the visit of two ponies in the garden where she was able to feed them apples.”

Ruth was a teacher at Sutcombe Primary School for 35 years until her retirement in 1980.