The station crew will be using their fire engine ladder to climb their tower to the equivalent of a veritgo-inducing 29,029 feet on Saturday, May 4.

Depending on the exact height of the tower, which will be accurately measured on the day, it is likely to be more than 900 climbs.

The event, which will start at 8am, is raising money for The Fire Fighters' Charity, helping fire fighters past and present, as well as Torrington Silver Band.

Fire fighter Jamie Cooper said: “As well as raising money for charity, we are always keen to promote fire safety.

“We hope our event can raise awareness and encourage people to ensure their homes are fitted with working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are regularly tested.

“You are more than twice as likely to die in a house fire if you don't have working smoke alarms. Every second is critical during a fire.

“While smoke alarms don't prevent fires from happening, they can buy you precious time that could save your life.

“Property fires have decreased significantly during recent years due to advances in fire safety.

“Our aim is to continue to see those numbers plummet over the coming years, ensuring a brighter outlook for future generations.

“Come along and support us on the day. There will be a cake sale and raffle with some incredible prizes.

“You can meet the crew and learn more about what we do.”

The team is hoping to raise £1,000 to split between the charities, and you can donate on the day or online here.

The event is sponsored by Elite Access Scaffolding with support from Webbers Estate Agents.