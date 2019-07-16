Toby Parker was ejected by staff and regulars at the club in Torrington, North Devon, but 'lost the plot' and punched victim Harrison Taffs in the face. The violence started in the early evening when Parker went to the club after having a couple of drinks elsewhere and barged into the bar area next to Mr Taffs. There was already ill feeling between the two men and when Mr Taffs offered his hand to Parker he refused to shake it. Mr Taffs then hit him starting a brawl involving several customers and bar staff. The two men were separated and Parker was thrown out. CCTV showed him sat on a bench in the beer garden before going back in through a side entrance and heading straight for Mr Taffs. He was left with a cut on his eyebrow, a swollen lip and a black eye. Another customer who was knocked over as he tried to break up the second brawl suffered a broken ankle. Parker, 22, of Old Chapel Gardens, Winkleigh, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was ordered to do 140 hours unpaid community work and pay £300 costs by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court. He told him: