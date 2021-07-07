Torrington company shortlisted for top rural business award

Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2021

A Torrington company is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.

Ian Snow from Torrington has been shortlisted in the Best Rural Retail Business category at the 2021/2022 Rural Business Awards, held in partnership with Amazon.

The company will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final. The regional final will be held virtually on Friday, October 22, with the National Final taking place early next year.

Ian Snow is a homeware and furniture company that is passionate about the environment. It uses sustainable or recycled materials and manufactures products from waste in Devon, India and across the globe. It also runs a fabric soap collection scheme as part of a localisation project to help create more jobs in the local area.

The awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after being shortlisted for an award, Daisy Snow from Ian Snow said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for a Rural Business Award. Brands and businesses outside of major cities face a lot of different hurdles and we are proud that it is recognised that we are a forward-thinking business despite being based in a remote, deprived area with limited resources. We embrace rural life fully within our business - in the summer it's very normal for warehouse members to swap packing orders to cut hay.”

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added: “We are excited to celebrate the 2021/2022 awards after such a challenging year for businesses. We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do. On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to all the shortlisted businesses and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories - ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project - decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.

To find out more, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk