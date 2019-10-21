Police received a report that two men had approached the victim's van at around 5pm on Monday, September 30, wielding an iron bar and a stick.

It is alleged they smashed the window and left the victim, a North Devon man in his 50s, with scratches to his face, arms and legs.

The men are described as being around 5ft 7ins - 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with dark hair. They are believed to have been wearing grey hooded tops.

Officers have attended the area and enquires remain ongoing.

Investigating officer, PC Dan Ciantar, said: "The offence too place in the car park, near the toilets, and we believe that there may have been a few cars parked there at the time.

"This area is also popular with dog walkers. I'm keen for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw or heard anything, to contact police on 101."

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CR/088702/19.