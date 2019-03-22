Great Torrington Bluecoat Church of England School has been busy with the votes and draws for the sought-after entourage roles.

Sarah Pester, business manager at the school, said: “The children displayed maturity and support for each other throughout the selection process and we are delighted to confirm the selected entourage for 2019.

“Rehearsals are now under way in preparation for the main event on Thursday, May 2.”

Frankie Potts was chosen as May Queen, with Jemima Mitchell voted as crowner.

The attendants will be Martha Heal, Dotty Scoynes, Kensi Johnstone, Libby Childs, Millie Watson, Faye Thorne, Willow Parkhouse and Alisha Bradley

Sidney Hill and Billy Williams-Rice were chosen as heralds.

The traditional day takes place as part of a week of celebrations in the town.

A Mayfair Quiz is at the Torrington Arms on April 5. Call 01805 622280 to book.