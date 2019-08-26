Doreen May Ferry turned 100 yesterday (Sunday, August 24) at Castle House Care Home, where on Friday staff and residents helped her mark the occasion with a party and local singer Meg Scoins.

Mrs Ferry moved to Torrington with her husband Bill in 1985 and is very well known in the town, helping at the Bickford Centre until well into her 90s as well as being a member of the WI, volunteering at the Red Cross and with Torrington Players.

She was born in London and spent her childhood in children's homes because her mother had to return to work as a live-in nanny following her father's early death. He was gassed in World War One and died when she was five.

She went 'into service' as a parlour maid, worked in a munitions factory during World War Two and married Bill in 1944.

In 1951 she was very ill for a time with TB but in the late 1950s she won £4,000 on the Vernons Football Pools, enough for them to buy their own house.

The couple had three sons, Michael, Brian and Graham, though Graham sadly died early of leukaemia aged 25.

She had various jobs while the children were young including at Bonmarche in Tottenham, Jaimson's Sweet factory, as tea lady at Bovril and making televisions at Thorn Electricals.

Bill passed away in 2003 and Mrs Ferry now has five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She lived on her own until she was 98 and moved into Castle House Care Home 18 months ago.