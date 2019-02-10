Torridgeside Amateur Swimming Club (TASC) received nearly £8,500 from the bid sponsored by Torrington councillors Margaret Brown, Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin and Cathrine Simmons.

The money has gone towards the funding of new electronic timing equipment for competitive swimming events.

The club has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years and has a membership of around 172 people ranging in age.

All of the club’s activities are run entirely by 20 volunteers who make up the coaching staff, committee members and helpers.

Last year the club saw 23 swimmers attend the Devon County Championships and seven swimmers reach the regional finals.

The new timing equipment will allow the club to hold their own competitions which will be open to other clubs and forms part of their ‘swim for success’ project.

The benefits will include giving their swimmers more opportunities for competitive swimming, and for the youngsters to train and get used to competitions within the supportive environment of their home base.

By being able to host more events at home, it will also reduce travel costs to away galas, which sometimes require an overnight stay.

TDC’s Torrington ward member, Cllr Simmons, said: “With the support of my colleagues we were really happy to support this application, which will benefit a great number of swimmers both local and visitors alike.

“The club has a wide reach in the community and is a great place for youngsters to keep fit and learn to compete competitively.

“We look forward to the continuing success of the club and welcoming many more people to the town to attend future galas, which will probably benefit the local economy as well.”

The equipment, which uses electronic boards at the end of each lane, is activated by the start gun and will stop at the end of the race when swimmers make contact with the board.

Linked by computer to an electronic scoreboard the system will instantly display the times achieved by each swimmer and split times during longer races.