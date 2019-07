They are being warned not to lose their voice on matters that affect them by completing and returning their annual canvass form to their local authority as soon as possible.

The form ensures Torridge District Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

This will mean residents will be able take part in any future elections.

Tom Vanstone, senior electoral services officer at the council said: "It's important residents respond to the annual canvas so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the Torridge District.

"To ensure you are able to have your say at future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.

"If you're not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote (or we can send you information explaining how to do this in the post).

"In any case, you will still need to complete the canvas form and send it back to us."

Anyone with questions can contact their local registration team at elections@torridge.gov.uk or on 01237 428739.