Torridge stands in solidarity with Ukrainian People

Torridge Councillors have arranged for the Ukrainian National Flag to be flown at its Riverbank House headquarters in Bideford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their loved ones and relatives around the world. The flag is a symbol of the strength of feeling amongst Councillors and the residents of Torridge that the people of Ukraine are in everyone’s thoughts, and like other areas, Torridge is ready to assist in government programmes to provide sanctuary should they be forthcoming.

Officer Simon Hoare and TDC Chair Cllr Doug Bushby - Credit: Torridge District Council

Last week Councillors added their support to the joint statement issued by Devon County Council on behalf of all Local Authorities in Devon. This pledged all Devon authorities to work together to support Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary in the UK, and condemned Russia's actions. All have agreed to give particular support to families in Devon whose relatives in Ukraine are fleeing the conflict. Torridge also set out contact details on their website for agencies collecting money or supplies to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people. These included the details of local collection points for items to be driven out to transit camps dealing with the refugees now making their way to neighbouring countries. While the Council have also received some offers of accommodation for refugees there is currently no programme to bring people to Devon that can match these offers to those in need. Any programmes that emerge are likely to be coordinated by central government but will be advertised by Torridge, Devon County, and neighbouring Councils.

Ukrainian flag flies at TDC - Credit: Torridge District Council

Councillor Claire Hodson – Deputy Leader of Torridge District Council said:

“While not everyone could be here in person to see the Ukrainian flag raised over our offices this morning, I have no doubt that every single Councillor and member of staff will join me in sending our message of friendship, support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine. We cannot imagine the suffering and hardship they must be experiencing and we call on Russia and its allies to stop the persecution of innocent people. I would also like to thank all our residents for their own initiatives and offers of support and to assure them that when any local programmes in Devon are initiated Torridge will be there to support these.”

Information on appeals and further updates will be made available on the Councils dedicated web page www.torridge.gov.uk/ukraine



