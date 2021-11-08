Torridge's Michael Clarke to take part in Cenotaph Remembrance

In the coming week we will be remembering all those who gave their lives in two world wars as well as those who have died in combat since.

This year will see the return of crowds to events up and down the country, which were restricted due to Covid regulations last year.

The focal point of all of this is the Remembrance Sunday parade at the Cenotaph in London on the second Sunday of November, which this year falls on 14th November.

Unlike last year where the event was limited to just 30 people there will be around 10,000 taking part including councillor Michael Clarke. Although singled out to be one of the limited number to be invited to attend last year he is looking forward to being reunited in 2021 with friends and colleagues from his own Merchant Navy Association and all the other services.

The Royal British Legion will also be marking 100 years since the nation’s collective Remembrance traditions were first bought together so it is fitting that a collective event is once again possible.

Councillor Clarke is a regular attendee at the parade as Devon Secretary of the Merchant Navy Association and has once again been asked to lead off association members as Parade Commander.

He joined the Merchant Navy in 1966 aged 15 as a catering junior and worked his way up through the ranks to become a restaurant manager, chef, and bar manager.

Councillor Clarke who is also Lead Member for Homelessness and Housing need at Torridge District Council said: “It’s a great privilege and honour to be part of this year’s event and to be selected to be parade commander. It will be uplifting to have everybody back together to remember and honour the sacrifice made by all those involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

“I am also proud to represent the council and to continue to champion the rights of veterans most recently through the council being a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant. We will continue to strengthen our commitment to that in the coming years and engaging with others, including local businesses, to help veterans make the transition from service back to a civilian life. They have earnt and deserve our support.”