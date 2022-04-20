Torridge road sweeper turned missionary returns to North Devon

A former Torridge council road sweeper who swapped his dustcart for flying into remote corners of Africa and the Amazon is returning to North Devon with his wife to talk about their incredible decades of missionary work.

Tim and Carol Derbyshire have visited some of the most remote corners of the world as part of their work with mission charities and they currently work for Hope From Above, which aims to bring Christianity to some of the most isolated peoples on the planet.

They will be speaking about their work from Africa to the Amazon and the Himalayas at a special free talk at Trimstone Manor, near Ilfracombe, on Saturday, April 23, at 7pm, with all welcome.

Carol Teaching in Msalato Tanzania - Credit: Submitted

The couple met in Dodoma in Tanzania while they both worked as missionaries, Carol as a teacher and Tim as an aviation engineer.

Tim grew up in Zimbabwe but lived with his parents in Westward Ho! In the late 1980s and had a job with Torridge District Council as the local road sweeper and standby dustcart operative.

Some fortuitous, or perhaps pre-ordained, circumstances led to him joining the Mission Aviation Fellowship charity, that helped to spread the word of Christianity as well as medical support to remote villages.

Clean water safe enough to drink after helping to create a well - Credit: Submitted

After years in Africa, they moved with the MAF to Australia, where they live today, but circumstances led them to new charity Hope From Above, which deals with some of the most isolated people groups in the world.

During their careers they have both battled with malaria, bounced along countless dirt roads and experienced the incredible highs and lows of working with and for some of the most impoverished people on the planet.

Carol, 62, has been in mission work for 38 years, Tim for 30. She said her work began with a ‘clear call from God’ to ‘go and do something useful with your skills as a primary school teacher’.

Replacing a bent propeller on a Cessna 206 aircraft - Credit: Submitted

She said: “I was soon struck by the hospitality and welcome of brightly dressed Africans who shared the little they had, and were deeply spiritual and hard-working – especially the women.

“The children saw their education as a privilege not an entitlement, and wondered why we teachers needed a holiday sometimes.”

Tim, 61, added: “Christ’s command to go to the nations and his example of servant leadership has been our inspiration for going into mission.

“Our time in Africa was very rewarding. Our skills in a first world environment were not remarkable, but in a third world environment they made a big difference. Lives were enriched, and lives were saved.

Searching for water in Tanzania - Credit: Submitted

“Living in a third world country has its challenges. Poverty, poor infrastructure and corruption were every day realities. The supply of water and electricity was intermittent, but you learned how to adapt.

“The reality that you could give every last cent you had away and not dent the need around you was hard. If you became ill or had an accident good medical care was not readily available. If you survived long enough you would need to be evacuated to a neighbouring country.”

To hear much more about the lives of Carol and Tim Derbyshire, their mission work and the aims of Hope From Above, all are welcome to go to their talk entitled The Great Opportunity at Trimstone Manor (EX34 8NR) on Saturday, April 23, at 7pm. Entry is free and there will be refreshments, with any donations welcome.