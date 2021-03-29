Torridge prepares to relax restrictions and welcome visitors

Published: 11:24 AM March 29, 2021

Torridge District Council is busily preparing for the next stages in the Governments’ pandemic roadmap aimed at easing the Country towards a less restrictive way of life in the coming months.

Since Monday people are now able to meet outside in groups of up to six people and up to two households including in private gardens.

Legislation by the government also allows the opening of outdoor sports facilities and pools, which means Bideford’s Skatepark will be welcoming users from that date too with the Bideford Paddling Pool following on in the near future when resurfacing and recommissioning works are completed.

Further enhancements to the Skatepark are also planned following council approval to draft and submit planning applications. Meanwhile council officers will be working with the Police and other partners to ensure second homeowners and overnight campers or holiday makers don’t jump the gun ahead of the April 12 date when wider travel will be allowed.

While Covid case numbers have dropped to levels allowing the Government to make these changes, Covid is still very active in many communities, with continued sporadic outbreaks and Torridge Council’s message is still one of caution.

Despite the relaxing of some rules the advice from the NHS is for people to continue to wear face masks where directed and for frequent hand washing and ongoing vigilance whether vaccinated or not.

Residents are also being encouraged to lead by example ahead of the tourist season and respect the beautiful countryside and parks that surround us here in Devon.

Steve Hearse, chief executive of Torridge District Council said: “While locals will welcome the unveiling of some of our facilities our message to would be tourists to the area is to stay local to their own home locations for the time being.

“While we are in a better place than we were last year our plea is for everyone to continue to act responsibly so we don’t jeopardise the summer, which will be so important to our battered tourism sector.

“Our Holiday destinations, hotels and restaurants and entertainment places are still closed to all but takeaway meals and while they are busy getting ready to welcome everyone back this shouldn’t be until after Easter on April 12.”