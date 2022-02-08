Torridge MP Sir Geoffrey Cox says he is ‘consulting with local party members’ before deciding on whether or not to support Boris Johnson’s continued premiership.

The MP, who has himself made headlines recently over the amount of money he earns working as a barrister, when asked if senior Conservative MPs believe the rules do not apply to them said, ‘No-one is above the law’.

Sir Geoffrey says he accepts the findings of the Sue Gray report into alleged lockdown parties at No 10 Downing Street.

The Gazette asked Sir Geoffrey about the report, Boris’ future and the remarks made by the Prime Minister to Keir Starmer about the prosecution of Jimmy Saville.

What was your reaction to the report? Do you agree with Sue Gray's findings, that there have been serious errors in judgement and leadership?

Yes. The Prime Minister has acknowledged these and apologised for them.

Would you like to see Boris Johnson resign?

I shall be consulting with local party members and considering carefully over the coming days whether it is possible to continue to have confidence in the Prime Minister.

Do senior Conservatives believe they are above the law?

No-one is above the law.

What are your thoughts on controversial Jimmy Saville remarks made by the PM?

The PM has explained that his remarks were intended to point out that, although not personally involved, Keir Starmer had been the Director of the CPS at the time it failed to take appropriate action against Savile.

Is Boris Johnson facing his last week in Downing Street? - Credit: PA

In a summary report into the alleged parties released on Monday, January 31, Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating the events, said some of the behaviour at the gatherings was ‘difficult to justify’.

She concluded that some of the events represented a ‘serious failure to observe’ standards for government and those expected of the public at the time.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 of the 16 events that occurred over 2020 and 2021.

Scotland Yard said it was necessary to limit the publication of Ms Gray’s report in order to prevent it from interfering with their investigations.