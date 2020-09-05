The council said this summer has seen a major increase in the amount of litter being left behind by people who live in or visit our district.

Litter bins throughout Torridge, but especially in Westward Ho! are constantly being overfilled, often resulting in litter spilling out.

The council said because some people appear reluctant to take their waste home it can end up stacked beside bins and the wind blows it around the streets.

The council has already increased the amount of bins and patrols to try and combat the issue.

New stickers have now been designed and attached to all public bins with the message ‘Take it home or find another bin!’

Andrew Cross of Plastic Free Torridge said: “Being right on the ocean at Westward Ho!, the problem of littered waste is real and challenging. Sometimes we all need a gentle reminder and these stickers will do that in a fun and engaging way.”

Cllr Chris Leather, Torridge’s lead member for waste added: “We are blessed to be surrounded by beautiful countryside and award winning beaches, but litter will have a negative impact if the issue continues. It’s very easy to either take your litter home or find another bin.

“Our waste operatives work very hard to keep Torridge tidy and together we can stop this issue.”