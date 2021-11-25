Low-income residents across Torridge are being given the chance to benefit from free energy efficiency improvements worth up to £10,000.

It is thanks to a share of a multi-million pound Government funded programme, led by West of England Combined Authority, working with E.ON and Happy Energy Solutions.

Under the Green Homes Grants Scheme, owner occupiers will benefit from energy efficiency installations with nothing for them to pay towards the costs of works.

Tenants of rented properties can also access grants of up to £5,000, but the landlord will be expected to contribute at least one third towards the cost of works.

To be eligible for the grants the residents of the property must have a low income (receive benefits or have the household income below £30,000 per annum) and the EPC for the property must be rated D, E, F or G. If there is no EPC for your property, you can still apply and it doesn’t matter who your energy supplier is.

If you’re struggling to keep your home warm and think you might be eligible for some help, you can submit an application at www.heatdevon.co.uk

The scheme is expected to run until next March, but will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you qualify, Happy Energy Solutions will survey your home to assess which energy efficiency measures could be installed. The options will then be discussed with you for a final decision to be reached.

Mr 'K ' who is 78, was the first to benefit from the scheme. In receipt of Pension Credits and with health problems made worse by the cold, he lived in a well-insulated bungalow, but the only form of heating was electric panel heaters that were very expensive.

Mr K’s energy bills were £126 per month, despite only heating one room in his home. Paying his energy bills had become totally unaffordable.

Happy Energy Solutions, managers of HEAT Project, arranged for the installation of an Air Source Heat Pump central heating system and Solar PV, all of which were covered by the grants.

The heat pump was grant funded under the Government’s Green Homes Grants Local Authority Delivery programme and the Solar PV was funded with a grant through the Energy Company Obligation.

The EPC rating of the property has now improved from an F to a B to reflect the significant reduction in the household energy bills. Mr K’s energy bills have reduced by an estimated £472 per year and a total of 3.1 tonnes of CO2 have been saved each year.

Torridge District Council lead member for Homelessness and Housing Need - Cllr Clarke said:

“This is a much needed programme to help those with limited income to improve the energy efficiency of their houses and save money on heating costs at a time of unprecedented price rises. I would urge people to make contact as soon as possible and see if they qualify for the scheme and take advantage of the free upgrades they may be entitled to.”

Contact details: Telephone: Text 07520 660500 to request more information

Website: www.heatdevon.co.uk

Email: hello@heatdevon.co.uk







