Torridge Pilot Gig Club have teamed up with the charitable Exeter Chiefs Foundation to row in the race on Saturday, September 14.

The race on the Thames brings more than 330 crews from all over the globe, carrying approximately 2,400 competitors.

The race starts at Docklands, passing landmarks such as the Shard, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye. It continues over the Oxford/Cambridge University boat race course, ending up in Richmond.

Many crews wear fancy dress and the crew from Torridge - all female except for the cox - will wear squaw outfits in homage to the rugby club.

They will race in a traditional Cornish pilot gig.

Nick Arthur, chairman of the club, said: "Many of our members are supporters of Exeter Chiefs and thought the spectacle of the River Race would be a great opportunity to show our support, while helping to raise funds for the Exeter Chiefs Foundation."

Visit www.exeterchiefsfoundation.org.uk to donate or www.torridgepilotgigclub.co.uk to get involved in the club.