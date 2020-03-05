James Lehan was ordered to 150 hours of unpaid work by magistrates, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £1,529.

It came after he was found guilty of disposing around 400kg of builder's waste on Scratchface Lane off Clovelly Road in Bideford in January 2019.

The 19 bags of waste included 15 blue rubble bags of plaster, a gypsum bag of waste, three large black bin bags and a damaged window.

Torridge environmental officers were able to trace the waste to Mr Lehan and a property in Pynes Lane that was undergoing a loft conversion.

Torridge District Council leader and lead member for the environment, Councillor Ken James, said: "This is a clear message to those that continue to flout the rules on the correct disposal of waste that we will find you and bring you to justice.

"Even in cases such as this, where on the face of it, there is little evidence to go on other than the dumped materials, our officers will use sophisticated methods to track down the culprits.

"Assistance from members of the public is also vital in our aim to protect the environment and the fantastic landscape we are fortunate enough to live in.

"People should ensure that they use a licensed contractor to dispose of waste and obtain a proper certificate confirming collection and disposal."

Members of the public can report fly tipping incidents by calling Torridge District Council on 01237 428700 or emailing environmental.protection@torridge.gov.uk