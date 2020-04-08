Refuse and recycling collections normally due on Good Friday (April 10), will instead be collected a day later on Saturday, April 11.

Collections for the week commencing April 13 will be made one day later than usual.

The normal collection timetable will resume on Monday, April 20.

More information about collection dates and times can be found on the Torridge District Council website.

The majority of services in Torridge have yet to be affected by coronavirus, with the only exception being the collections of textiles and small electrical items, which have been suspended until further notice due to contamination and capacity concerns.

Councillor Chris Leather, Torridge District Council’s lead member for waste and recycling, said: “It’s fantastic that through the hard work and dedication of our operatives we have been able to keep the majority of our services going and running to schedule.

“As the coronavirus situation develops we may need to change our approach and prioritise some service areas such as refuse collection over kerbside recycling if we experience high levels of staff sickness or other disruption.

“We haven’t yet reached that stage and our crews are continuing working hard to ensure that the normal levels of service are maintained.

“Should we need to make any changes we will continue to share information on the Torridge District Council website and social media.