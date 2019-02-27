At the council’s community and resources meeting on Monday (March 4) members will be recommended to refuse plans to transfer ownership of the land to Northam Town Council.

The town council wishes to take on the site and retain it as is, as an alternative to TDC’s plans to redevelop it into houses, new tennis courts and a new play park area.

A report to the committee said an application to transfer the park had already been discussed and dismissed, so usually this one would be dismissed as well.

Westward Ho! young people demonstrating their support for the campaign. Picture: contributed Westward Ho! young people demonstrating their support for the campaign. Picture: contributed

“Nevertheless, detailed, independent consideration has been given to the community asset transfer application and business plan, with the conclusion that it is neither an eligible request nor a sustainable one,” said the report by TDC’s planning and economy manager, Sean Kearney.

He added: “Despite levels of local objection, higher value and greater certainty of community benefit from the site is more likely to be achieved by pursuing the previously resolved development option which would ultimately provide a smaller open space but much improved community facilities.”

In the report Councillor Robert Hicks, TDC’s lead member for economy, added: “This matter has been discussed a number of times now at both committee and council.

Westward Ho! Park. Westward Ho! Park.

“The development proposed would provide improved facilities for the area and any capital receipt would benefit all the residents of the district.”

Councillors are being recommended to reject the asset transfer application and progress the development proposal.

The meeting will be held in Bideford Town Hall at 6.30pm on Monday, March 4.