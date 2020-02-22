The council's community and resources committee recommended a £5 increase to council tax for band D properties when it met on February 3.

A final decision will be made at a full council meeting at 6.30pm at Bideford Town Hall on Monday.

If passed, band D properties will pay £168.66 to the district council - which claims 10 per cent of the overall council tax bill.

It will be the third year running the district council has increased its share by £5.

It will bring the average council tax bill for Torridge residents in band D properties to £1,984.24 - an increase of just under £65.

Devon County Council agreed a 3.99 per cent increase to its budget on Wednesday, February 20, taking its council tax level to £1,439.46.

Meanwhile, Devon and Cornwall Police agreed an increase of £9.36 for band D properties, taking its precept to £221.64.

Devon and Somerset Fire Authority approved a 1.99 per cent rise at its meeting on February 18, taking the band D contribution to £88.24.

The average contribution to town and parish councils will be £66.24 for 2020/21, an increase of around £3.50.

Bideford Town Council voted to increase its share of the council tax by 7.5 per cent to £512,232, meaning band D residents pay an extra 13p per week.

Mayor Peter Christie said: "No-one likes an increase but owing to the drastic cutting of financial support from the government to both the county and district councils the town council has decided to take on more of the work they have stopped doing."