The council's new electric van has replaced one of its older diesel models, and will be used in built up areas.

TDC aims to go carbon neutral by 2030, and it said the van will have lower maintenance costs in the future, as well as being more environmentally friendly.

Lead member for waste and recycling, Councillor Chris Leather, said: "As a council we take climate change very seriously and the new electric van is a great example of our forward thinking.

"Whilst it is a small step, it is part of a wider look at the vehicles we use for local work and it could pave the way for more electric vehicles being used in the future.

"This isn't just good for our operational budget; it also helps Torridge work towards meeting its climate change commitments."

Lead member for climate change, Councillor Peter Hames, added: "The purchase of the van is fantastic news and is just one of the many initiatives Torridge District Council is taking as part of its action plan to combat climate change."