FEES FOR HACKNEY CARRIAGE/PRIVATE HIRE LICENCES

TORRIDGE DISTRICT COUNCIL hereby gives notice that, under section 53(2) and section 70(1) of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, the Council has resolved to vary the fees for Hackney Carriage/Private Hire Driver licences and for Private Hire Operator licences as follows:

Item - Hackney Carriage Vehicle Licence (1 year) (*includes 270 for demand survey)

Current Fee - £225.00*

Proposed Fee - £230.00*

Item - Private Hire Vehicle Licence (1 year)

Current Fee - £155.00

Proposed Fee - £160.00

Item - Hackney Carriage/Private Hire Driver's Licence (1 year)

Current Fee - Grant - 175.00

Renewal - 135.00

Proposed Fee - Grant - 180.00

Renewal - 140.00

Item - Hackney Carriage/Private Hire Driver's Licence (3 year)

Current Fee - Grant - £325.00

Renewal - £285.00

Proposed Fee - Grant - £330.00

Renewal - £290.00

Item - Private Hire Operator's Licence (1 year)

Current Fee - £105.00

Proposed Fee - £110.00

Item - Private Hire Operator's Licence (5 year)

Current Fee - £405.00

Proposed Fee £410.00

Item - Replacement/duplicate Hackney Carriage/ Private Hire Driver's licence or ID badge Current Fee - £10.00

Proposed Fee - £10.00

Item - Replacement/duplicate licence plates

Current Fee - £20.00

Proposed Fee - £20.00

Item - Transfer of Vehicle Licence (proprietor/vehicle)

Current Fee -£25.00

Proposed Fee - £25.00

Item - Admin Fee - Licence Amendment/cancellation

Current Fee - £25.00

Proposed Fee - £25.00

Item - Deposit for Licence Plate

Current Fee - £56.00

Proposed Fee - £56.00

Item - Deposit for Licence Badge

Current Fee - £30.00

Proposed Fee - £30.00

Item - Criminal record disclosure (DBS)

Current Fee - £57.00

Proposed Fee - £48.25

Item - Temporary Vehicle Licence (monthly fee)

Current Fee - 30.00 + 20.00 for Licence plates

Proposed Fee - 30.00 + 20.00 for Licence plates

The new fees will come into effect on 1st April 2020.

Any objections to the proposed fees must be made in writing and addressed to: The Licensing Team, Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, Bideford. EX39 2QG or via email: licensing@torridge.gov.uk and received no later than 27th March 2020.