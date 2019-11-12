TORRIDGE DISTRICT COUNCIL

Coast Protection Act 1949

Notice of Proposed Coast Protection Work

Torridge District Council, acting in their capacity as coast protection authority, hereby give notice under section 5(1) of the above Act that they propose to carry out coast protection work at the beach fronting Northam Burrows Country Park.

The work will consist of beach recycling from the distal end of the spit near Grey Sand Hill to the west facing beach where significant erosion has occurred. The purpose of the works is to help manage the rate of erosion to Northam Burrows Country Park and reduce overtopping at the southern end of the Pebble Ridge.

The estimated cost of the work is £5,500.

Details of the work proposed can be inspected at the Torridge District Council offices, Riverbank House, Bideford, Devon, EX39 20G, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Any person may no later than Wednesday 27th November 2019 serve a notice of objection to the proposal on the Secretary of State and on the Council. Any such notice must contain a statement of the grounds of objection and must be delivered to or sent by post, or email to the Secretary of State and to the Head of Paid Service of the Council.

Notices may be posted to the Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Flood Management, Nobel House, 17 Smith Square, London SW1 P 3JR and to the Head of Paid Service at Torridge District Council (address below) or by email to customerservices©torridge.gov.uk

Dated this 8th day of November 2019

Jenny Wallace

Head of Paid Service

Torridge District Council

Riverbank House

Bideford

Devon

EX39 20G