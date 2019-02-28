LOCAL GOVERNMENT (MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ACT 1976

FEES FOR HACKNEY CARRIAGE/ PRIVATE HIRE LICENCES

Torridge District Council hereby gives notice that, under section 53(2) and section 70(1) of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, the Council has resolved to vary the fees for Hackney Carriage/Private Hire Driver licences and for Private Hire Operator licences as follows:

Item Current Fee Proposed Fee

Hackney Carriage Vehicle Licence (1 year) £ 219.00* £ 225.00*

( * includes £72 for demand survey)

Private Hire Vehicle Licence (1 year) £147.00 £155.00

Hackney Carriage/Private Hire Grant - £171.00 Grant - £175.00

Driver’s Licence (1 year) Renewal - £123.00 Renewal - £135.00

Hackney Carriage/Private Grant - £318.00 Grant - £325.00

Hire Driver’s Licence (3 year) Renewal - £282.00 Renewal - £285.00

Private Hire Operator’s Licence (1 year) £87.00 £105.00

Private Hire Operator’s Licence (5 year) £342.00 £405.00

Replacement/duplicate Hackney

Carriage/Private Hire Driver’s ID badge £10.00 £10.00

Replacement/duplicate licence plates £23.00 £20.00

Transfer of Vehicle Licence £25.00 £25.00

(proprietor/vehicle)

Admin Fee - Licence £25.00 £25.00

Amendment/cancellation

Deposit for Licence Plate £56.00 £56.00

Deposit for Licence Badge £30.00 £30.00

Criminal record disclosure (DBS) £57.00 £57.00

Temporary Vehicle Licence (monthly fee) £25.00 £30.00

+ £23.00 + 20.00

for licence plates For licence plates

The new fees will come into effect on 1st April 2019. Any objections to the proposed fees must be made in writing and addressed to: The Licensing Team, Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, Bideford. EX39 20G and received no later than 27th March 2019. A copy of this notice will be made available on our website: www.torridge.gov.uk and at the Council offices, Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays).