Inside the livestock market at Holsworthy AgriBusiness Centre. Kivells won their case which claimed Torridge had installed an ineffective effluent removal system.

The council was taken to court by Kivells Limited, which leases the £6m Holsworthy AgriBusiness Centre and claimed it had lost money because of an ineffective animal effluent treatment system.

The amount of damages and costs were revealed at the October full council meeting following a question by district Councillor Simon Newton MBE.

Cllr Newton asked for a breakdown of all costs and the answer revealed the council had to pay £525,448.71 in compensation to Kivells.

It also paid the combined costs to both sides, which came to just over £750,000.

Cllr Newton also asked for the amount of officer time spent on the case, revealed as 419 hours.

He told the Gazette he asked the question to try and get the figures out into the public domain. He said: “I also asked TDC to cost officers’ time and so when this is taken into consideration the cost rises to just over £1.3m which at the time of the loss equated to over 10 per cent of TDC’s capital reserves.

“I raised this question because since being elected 18 months ago I have been concerned that there is a lack of transparency and accountability to our taxpayers, especially when bad news is involved.

“This issue has been going on for many years although the majority of the cost was incurred by the recent court case, which Torridge lost.

“Understandably much of the detail concerning this sorry saga had to be discussed during closed sessions (Part II) of the council due to commercial and legal sensitivities.

“However once the court case was complete, I was disturbed that no public announcement was made by Torridge District Council to explain what the implications were for the district.

“I now hope to have discussions shortly with the leader and chief executive to identify ways in which lessons might be learnt from this case so that a similar loss can be avoided in the future.”

After the case, both sides claimed they tried to settle the matter and avoid court.

TDC chief executive Steve Hearse said: “The case to which this refers was considered at a meeting of full council in February 2020 where councillors approved to conclude, by mutual agreement of the case between Torridge Council and Kivells around the Holsworthy livestock market.

“The costs were paid and accounted for in the last financial year 2019-20 and therefore do not present the council with any further ongoing financial pressure.

“Councillors expressed their wish at that time to draw a line under the case and move forward with a positive relationship with Kivells, which has progressed well since February.”