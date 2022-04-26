Torridge councillors renew pledge to armed forces

The council were already past signatories to the Covenant with established measures to support service personnel and their families - Credit: TDC

Torridge District Councillors have pledged to enhance their ongoing support of serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans by unanimously voting to sign and renew an Armed Forces Covenant.

The council were already past signatories to the Covenant with established measures to support service personnel and their families.

The United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Covenant is the country’s commitment to its Armed Forces. It represents a pledge that those who serve, or who have served that they will be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they served.

The covenant focusses on helping serving and retired members to have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen. The support is provided in a number of key areas including education and family well-being, having a home, starting a new career, access to healthcare, financial assistance, and discounted services.

The council has consistently supported current and former service personnel and their families in the local area and councillors remain proud of the relationship they have maintained through the covenant. Torridge currently offer multiple housing support measures to former personnel and disregard War Disability Pensions and War Widows Pensions when calculating income for Council Tax Support.

Torridge also provides paid leave to staff members in the reserve forces for training duties. Councillors and staff members also join with the various services throughout the year to attend memorial occasions including Remembrance Sunday and flag raising events such as Armed Forces Day.

The adoption of the Covenant fulfils a promise made in Torridge District Council’s published Strategic Plan for 2020-2023 and will be strengthened through further work in the coming years.

Councillor Rachel Clarke - Lead Member for the Armed Forces said: “Our Armed Forces give so much, and their support extends across the county. We will continue to strengthen our commitment to them in the coming years and engage with others, including local businesses, to help veterans make the transition from service back to a civilian life. They have earnt and deserve our support."