The authority has long chosen to give money that it would otherwise spend on posting season’s greetings, to good causes - with its chairman choosing the beneficiary.

Councillor Simon Inch opted to boost Pete’s Dragons, a charity close to his heart.

He presented £250 to the cause, which has seen the number of people it helps in North Devon double since opening an HQ at the Link Centre, in Alexandra Road, in Barnstaple in September.

Cllr Inch said: “I am really pleased to be able to provide this grant to this amazing charity who support people living through the suicide of a loved one.

“This charity is particularly close to my heart and I would urge anyone who has been affected by suicide and is in need of support to contact Pete’s Dragons.”

Alison Jordan, founder and CEO of Pete’s Dragons, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Cllr Inch for his very kind donation, which will go towards continuing our work helping those bereaved by suicide across North Devon.”

The charity has thanked to public for its fantastic support and warm welcome since it opened an office in Barnstaple.

To find out more about Pete’s Dragons, visit petesdragons.org.uk.